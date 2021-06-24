Semi crash on US-131 before exit 85 results in lane closure, backup

A semi is currently off the road and crews are on scene cleaning up.

A US-131 lane is closed due to a semi-truck crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened southbound by exit 85. A semi is currently off the road and crews are on scene cleaning up.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews said the right lane is currently closed and traffic is backed up.

Information on the crash is currently limited and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

**This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.