GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A sticky situation has hit US-31 in Grand Haven.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck carrying liquid sugar rolled over in a crash and had a spill. It happened around 10:50 a.m. on US-31 just north of Comstock Road.
Dispatchers say 2 people were injured, but no word on the extent of their injuries.
Northbound US-31 is shut down at Hayes Street due to the crash and drivers are asked to avoid the area altogether.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the area to learn more.
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- 1 dead, 4 others shot during party in Lansing
- GRPD: Shots fired into SE Grand Rapids home
- Man's attempt to fool police with different name backfires
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.