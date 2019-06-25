MUSKEGON, Mich. - Commuters driving in the area of Sherman Boulevard and Wickham Drive may see back-ups after a semi-truck crashed into a building.

According to crews on scene, the truck was attempting to turn onto Sherman when the crash happened.

No word yet on any injuries, however, the scene may cause some back-ups so drivers are encouraged to give themselves extra time.

