Semi truck explosion prompts freeway closure in Ovid Twp Saturday

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) and Marshall post troopers responded Saturday to an incident on southbound I-69 Hwy near E Central Road in Ovid Twp, Branch County.

The incident involved a semi-truck which was traveling southbound on the highway when it caught fire. The truck was transporting paint, and the fire resulted in an explosion.

MSP reports nobody was injured in the incident, however the highway was shut down in both the northbound and southbound directions due to the size of the explosion causing debris to land on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were quickly cleared and reopened, however the southbound lanes remained closed until 4:30 a.m. Sunday due to the environmental hazard and cleanup.

