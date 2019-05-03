GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday morning was hectic for drivers in West Michigan. There were many slide-offs and accidents, including one on I-96 which involved a Michigan State Police Cruiser. A pileup on I-96 had about 12 vehicles involved.

Throughout the day, law enforcement, tow trucks and road crews were busy clearing accidents and clearing snow.

Jerry Byrne from Kent County Road Commission said his crews are working around the clock.

"What I saw was a very rough morning commute probably one of the slower rougher ones of the season," he said. "We'll be out all night again. There's crews staying late tonight getting the neighborhoods, some of the local roads, based on what the national weather service says. It'll be 12 hour shifts tonight and again tomorrow morning is what we're hearing."

One person died in one of these accidents on US-131 in Allegan County. This one involved a school bus and two SUVs. Evert-Jan Ohler, 65, was killed in the crash.

Michigan State Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. The school bus was stopped on the highway because of a previous crash.

Ohler was the driver of one of the SUVs, and police said he rear-ended the school bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One person on the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of US-131 for about two hours.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said I-94 was closed in both directions near Kalamazoo at one point during the day.

The National Weather Service said more than 3 inches of snow was measured in Allegan County Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

