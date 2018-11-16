A 70-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Allegan County. Police were dispatched to Patterson Rd. south of 131st Ave. in Wayland Twp.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, the victim was the single occupant of a white Kia. She was pinned in the car and determined deceased when responders arrived on scene.

Police say, according to witnesses the Kia was traveling south on Patterson Rd. while a Cadillac was traveling north. The Kia lost control likely due to slippery road conditions sliding into the northbound lane and was struck on the passenger side by the northbound Cadillac. The Cadillac was unable to avoid the impact due to a guardrail and oncoming traffic.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. Both the driver and the passenger of the Cadillac suffered only minor injuries and required no medical attention.

