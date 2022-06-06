Southbound US-131 reopens at 68th St. after fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound US-131 was closed for over three hours at 68th Street SE due to a crash. It has since reopened.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) tweeted that Grand Rapids troopers are on the scene of the fatal traffic crash.
The crash was reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) around noon on Monday.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.