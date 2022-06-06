Southbound US-131 reopens at 68th St. after fatal crash

The Michigan State Police are reporting that a fatal traffic crash occurred on southbound US-131 around noon Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound US-131 was closed for over three hours at 68th Street SE due to a crash. It has since reopened.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) tweeted that Grand Rapids troopers are on the scene of the fatal traffic crash.

The crash was reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) around noon on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.