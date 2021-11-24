Thanksgiving travel rush: Here's what you need to know before you go

At the Ford Airport, they're expecting roughly 33,000 to 34,000 people to travel in and out of the airport which is as mentioned pre-pandemic levels.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security lines at Gerald R. Ford were a breeze for much of the morning on Wednesday, which is considered one of the busiest travel days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In fact, AAA is predicting 53.4 million people will travel this week which is up 13% from this time last year.

Those numbers bring travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels of 2019, with air travel bouncing back from its fall during the coronavirus pandemic, increasing 80% over last year.

At the Ford Airport, they're expecting roughly 33 to 34 thousand people to travel in and out of the airport which is near pre-pandemic levels.

Also, this holiday season, people can travel to international destinations to see the family they haven't seen since the pandemic started. Airport officials said travelers should know the rules before they leave the states.

“It’s really important for us citizens to understand, there is not a vaccination requirement for you to re-enter the United States,” said Stephen Clark, of the Ford Airport. “However, there's still a requirement for you to get a negative COVID test before re-entry."

Clark added, “Importantly, that COVID-19 test and that timeline of when you have to get it done, does depend on your vaccination status.”

Clark said if you are vaccinated that test needs to be done within 72 hours of your departure back to the US. If you are unvaccinated, that COVID test must be done within 24 hours of your departure back to the states.

Additionally, airport officials are encouraging travelers to arrive at the airport a minimum of 90 minutes before their departure time. Also, they said to check with your carriers or download the carriers’ app to keep up with schedule changes.

