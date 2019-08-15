GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Between rush hour traffic and miles of construction cones, sometimes being behind the wheel of a moving vehicle isn't the most relaxing place to be. So why not skip all that and get a ride to work?

West Michigan Rideshare is operated by The Rapid, and they offer a vanpooling option for people in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties, who have similar commutes. By entering some information on the service's website, you can find people in your area who you could possibly share a van with.

The Rapid estimates that it costs about $100-125 per person per month to participate in vanpooling, but the cost goes down as more riders join in. The Rapid then covers the cost of the van, the maintenance, roadside assistance, car washes and gas. Free WiFi is available for passengers.

Use of the vanpooling program actually dates back to the early 2000s. So we wanted to know why The Rapid is choosing now to try to get the word out again about the program.

"I think we've all been in traffic before and we get frustrated," said Whitney Ehresman who is the program specialist for West Michigan Rideshare.

"I'm a commuter myself and some days when I'm not able to carpool, I notice the same cars on the road. We're talking 25+ miles on the highway. Let's just try to get more people in the same car. Let's get more people carpooling, and of course it's better for the environment."

