Parts of Lake Michigan Drive closed after three car crash in Ottawa Co.

Lake Michigan Drive, near Sessions Drive, is closed until further notice.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Police Department is responding to a crash involving several cars on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say three cars were involved in the crash, resulting in four injuries. It is not immediately known what those injuries are.

Lake Michigan Drive, near Sessions Drive, is closed until further notice. Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes.

It is unknown what time the incident occurred and the cause of it.

This is an updating story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.