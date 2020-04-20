GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in crash Monday, April 20 near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Franklin Street.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. and shut down the intersection for a few hours while police investigated the scene. The intersection was reopened before 5 a.m.

Police did not say what lead up to the crash. Police said those involved have minor injuries. As of Monday morning no other information was given on the crash.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

