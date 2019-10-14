GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on eastbound I-96 just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

An investigation shows that a 2013 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 38-year-old Grand Haven man, failed to stop for traffic that was stopped in front of him because it was congested. The Silverado rear-ended a 2009 GMC Sierra — driven by a 65-year-old Muskegon man — causing it to roll and hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the Silverado and the third vehicle — a 2007 BMW X5 driven by a 34-year-old Spring Lake man — were not injured. The driver of the Sierra was treated on scene for minor injuries.

