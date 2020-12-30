Michigan State Police share tips to stay safe on winter roads

According to Michigan State Police, there were over 220,500 winter-related crashes between 2015 and 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews have been out overnight working to clear the roads, but across West Michigan you should still expect it to be slick in places.

According to Michigan State Police, there were over 220,500 winter-related crashes between 2015 and 2019. That includes over 3,000 which involved fatal and serious injuries.

Drivers going too fast for the road conditions cause most of these crashes.

The best you can do is stay off them, but if you have to head out in inclement weather, MSP has tips to stay safe on the roads.

The most important thing to remember is slow down. It can take up to 10-times longer to stop on snowy and icy roads.

Also leave more room between your car and the one in front of you.

Put your turn signal on sooner to give cars behind you time to react.

Avoid distractions more than ever. And look out for black ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Under Michigan laws, drivers have to maintain a speed that's reasonable for the road conditions. Even if you're driving at or below the speed limit, you could still get a ticket.

Remember, front-wheel-drive, all-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive cars are less likely to slip while accelerating than rear-wheel-drive. But they're just as difficult to stop and turn on wintry roads.

Other recommendations include accelerating and braking smoothly, avoiding any sudden moves. Be sure to steer into a skid, with your foot off the gas. If you have to stop quickly, don't let up on ABS breaks. It's also not advised to use cruise control. Keeping your lights low can help with visibility in snow, rain or fog.

Be mindful of snow plows, giving them some distance of at least 6 to 10 car lengths. Also be patient, it's safest to avoid trying to pass them.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.