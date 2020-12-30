Toddler ejected in a car seat after car loses control on I-196

The child received minor injuries and was transported to Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a one car roll over crash on I-196 just east of M6 in Georgetown Township.

The investigation shows that a 26-year-old female from San Antonio, Texas was driving on I-196 near M6 when she lost control on the snow-covered roads, went off the right side of the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver and front seat passenger were both transported to Spectrum for non-life threatening injuries. The rear seat passenger was a young child in a child seat. While the vehicle was rolling over the child seat was ejected from the mini van with the child secured inside the seat.

The child received minor injuries and was transported to Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.