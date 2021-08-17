Tow truck goes up in flames, closes I-94 lane in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — A tow truck went up in flames Tuesday morning in Albion, police say.
The fire happened on I-94 near exit 121. Michigan State Police says the fire has been extinguished, but a lane is closed for cleanup.
MSP is asking motorists to use extra caution in the area while cleanup unfolds.
