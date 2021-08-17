Tow truck goes up in flames, closes I-94 lane in Albion

Michigan State Police says the fire has been extinguished, but a lane is closed for cleanup.

ALBION, Mich. — A tow truck went up in flames Tuesday morning in Albion, police say.

The fire happened on I-94 near exit 121. Michigan State Police says the fire has been extinguished, but a lane is closed for cleanup.

MSP is asking motorists to use extra caution in the area while cleanup unfolds.

Tow truck was on fire but has been extinguished. One lane closed for cleanup at I-94 near exit 121 in Albion. Use caution if traveling through area until scene is clear. @MDOT_Southwest pic.twitter.com/xg8MwaGyrj — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 17, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.