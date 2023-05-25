Multiple vehicles involved in injury crashes on I-196 in Grand Rapids

The first crash happened after 2 p.m. when a dump truck slowed down due to traffic. The truck was rear-ended, causing a chain-reaction crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapid Fire Department was kept busy Thursday afternoon responding to multiple crashes on 196.

Just after 2 p.m., crews responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash near the I-96/196 exchange.

Crews learned a dump truck had slowed down as he approached slowed traffic, and was rear-ended. A car behind those vehicles crashed as well, rolling over.

This wreck involved injuries, but authorities aren't sure of the severity at this point.

About 50 minutes later, a second crash happened on I-196 and Fuller as vehicles were stopped due to the first crash.

Three vehicles were involved, including a driver that rolled and needed to be pulled from the wreck.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department believes this secondary crash was due to distracted driving.

All lanes are back open.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crashes.

