MICHIGAN - According to a report from a national transportation research nonprofits, America's rural roads and bridges are in need of serious repair.

TRIP released the report, Rural Connections: Challenges and Opportunities in America's Heartland, on Wednesday, May 22. It evaluates the safety and condition of the nation's rural roads and bridges and found that many are in need of immediate improvement to address crumbling structure, high crash rates and inadequate connectivity and capacity.

TRIP ranked each state based on the condition of the roads -- Michigan fell into the 19th spot for worst rural road conditions. According to the report, 16% of rural paved roads in Michigan are in poor condition and that's only 1% above national average.

Michigan's rural bridges put the state in 11th worst in that category with 12-perfect of bridges in poor condition and structurally deficient.

Rural roadways are support the needs of farmers and ranchers to move products to market. TRIP's report highlights the need for federal action to modernize the nation's infrastructure.

To view the full report, click here.

