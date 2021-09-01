Tuesday morning crash leaves car heavily damaged, closes portion of Dickinson Street in GR

Information is currently limited. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on Grand Rapids’ south side left one vehicle heavily damaged Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Dickinson Street SE, where police are currently investigating. Dickinson Street is currently blocked off from Horton Avenue to Division Avenue.

Information is currently limited. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

