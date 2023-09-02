x
Woman suffers head injury after crash in Holland, one other in hospital

The female driver suffered a head injury in the crash, the male driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.
HOLLAND, Mich. — Saturday afternoon the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Holland.

The crash happened at the intersection of 120th and Hickoryrow Dr.

The Sheriff's Office said their investigating shows that a 27-year-old Fennville woman was driving a SUV westbound on Hickoryrow. After stopping at the stop sign on 120th she proceeded to turn left when she was hit by a pickup truck heading North on 120th.

The driver of the truck was a 49-year-old man from Holland Twp. who did not have a stop sign and therefore had the right of way.

The female driver suffered a head injury in the crash and was brought to a nearby hospital, the male driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury but was also transported to a nearby hospital.

The roadway was closed for less than an hour for patient care and crash clean up.

