ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two adults and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 60th Avenue and Pierce Street Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said around 8:22 a.m. Andrew Frisbie, who was driving a 2008 Kia Optima, crashed into Curtis Jenison who was driving a Chevrolet Impala.

Frisbie was driving east on Pierce Street when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection of 60th Avenue.

Because of the crash, Jenison's vehicle spun around, blocking the intersection.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Jenison's Impala was in the middle of the intersection and Frisbie's Optima was in the front yard of a nearby residence.

Officials said two juvenile passengers were sitting in the back of Jenison's car with their seat belts on when the accident occurred.

Everyone involved in the crash had their seat belts on and airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Jenison was transported by LIFE EMS to Spectrum-Butterworth, and the two juvenile passengers were transported to DeVos Children's Hospital by LIFE EMS. Frisbie was transported to Zeeland Hospital by LIFE EMS.

All parties were in stable condition at the time of transport.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

