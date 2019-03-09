NUNICA, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were involved in a crash Monday evening in Ottawa County. One of them was critically injured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old Cedar Springs man riding a 2002 Harley Davidson was getting off eastbound I-96 at exit 9, which is near Nunica. He lost control of his motorcycle, crashing into a guardrail. The 30-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle.

A 28-year-old Marne man was riding alongside the Cedar Springs man. When the other motorcycle lost control, the 28-year-old's 2011 Harley Davidson crashed into it.

A 24-year-old woman who was a passenger on the 2011 Harley was thrown from the motorcycle.

Everyone involved was wearing their helmets. The 30-year-old was transported to Hackley Hospital in critical condition.

The other two people involved refused treatment.

The sheriff's office said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

