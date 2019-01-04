IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - Construction season is here and authorities are reminding drivers to watch out for changing traffic conditions and unexpected back-ups when traveling through construction zones.

On Monday, Ionia County deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-96 near South State Road just before a construction zone in the area.

Deputies say the driver of a commercial motor vehicle didn't slow down for traffic near the start of the construction zone. That caused a "chain reaction" that left five vehicles damages and sent two people two hospitals in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said in a release. Both are expected to be OK.

The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by The Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, Berlin Orange Fire Department, Life Ambulance, Ionia County Central Dispatch, and Reed and Hoppes Towing.

