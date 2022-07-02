Crash in Georgetown Twp. injures two

The 27-year-old driver in the other car suffered minor injuries.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured following a crash in Georgetown Township Saturday evening.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say the crash happened on the 500 block of Port Sheldon Street around 7:40 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old female from Hudsonville was headed north in a black Chevrolet Equinox when she crossed the median into another lane. She collided into a red Jeep Compass driven by a 59-year-old female from Jenison who attempted to avoid the Equinox but was unable to.

The 27-year-old was transported to Metro Hospital by LIFE EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old and the passenger inside the car both suffered serious injuries. They were transported to Grand Rapids area hospitals by LIFE EMS.

Port Sheldon Street was shut down for hours due to the investigation and for the scene to be cleaned up.

