US-131 backed up after multiple crashes in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple crashes have caused a massive backup on southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that 10 to 15 vehicles have either crashed or slid off the roadway in the north and southbound lanes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crashes at 8:53 a.m. near Exit 84 A to Wealthy Street.

MSP says there are only minor injuries so far.

You're asked to find another route.

