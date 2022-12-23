NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the freeway closure at 12:08 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure.

Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08 p.m.

There is limited information about the severity of the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for updates on the status of the closure and when the freeway will reopen.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.