
Multiple lane closures scheduled for NB US-131, March 7-12

The closures will take place between Franklin Street and Wealthy Street from Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12.
Credit: MDOT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lanes will be closed on northbound US-131 this week for sign work, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closures will take place between Franklin Street and Wealthy Street from Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12. 

The work is weather dependent, and up-to-date information on the project can be found here.  

