US-131 reopens after early morning crash

The freeway was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131 in Grand Rapids is back open Friday morning after an early morning crash shut down all lanes for about an hour.

MDOT says the crash happened just after midnight on northbound US-131 near MLK Jr. Street SE.

Michigan State Police say it appears the crash was caused by an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way.

Several emergency crews responded and all lanes were back open as of 1:15 a.m.

Details surrounding the crash or potential injuries are still unclear.

