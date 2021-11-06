US-131 S-curve finally reopens after delays

The project was supposed to be completed in September.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of construction and delays, the S-curve on US-131 fully reopened Saturday morning.

The construction allowed crews to install new signs and pour new concrete foundations.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed down both lanes Friday night to remove barrier walls, demobilize all equipment, remove temporary pavement markings, place permanent pavement markings and remove temporary signs and most of the barrels.

While the project was initially slated to finish in September, delays continued to push back the completion date. MDOT announced the most recent setback last Friday, saying that "Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong."

The lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

