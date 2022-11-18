Multiple crashes, slide-offs reported on US 131 in West Michigan

Michigan State Police are working on numerous crashes on US 131. They're asking drivers to take it slow as the highway remains slippery.

MICHIGAN, USA — First responders are reminding drivers to slow down, especially on US 131.

Michigan State Police Troopers in Wayland were working multiple crashes on US 131 Northbound near 146 Avenue Friday afternoon.

The highway there was closed for cleanup after a cement truck overturned.

No serious injuries were reported in that crash.

Wayland troops handling multiple crashes US 131 N/B near 146th Ave. Highway closed for cleanup. No serious injuries reported. Roadways remain slippery. #slowdown #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/hJQozGSVNm — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022

South of Kent County, Michigan State Police troopers are working a crash involving seven cars and two semi trucks in Portage.

US 131 s/b mm 41 near Portage, 2 semis, box truck, 7 cars involved in traffic crash. No injuries reported. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/dRqyJ3r4Rd — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022

Around 11 a.m., troopers were working a crash on northbound US 131 north of Dorr. No serious injuries were reported there, but troopers said you should avoid the area if you can.

Please slow down & drive safely everyone. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/aboFaXKCJF — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022

