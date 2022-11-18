Multiple crashes, slide-offs reported on US 131 in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — First responders are reminding drivers to slow down, especially on US 131.
Michigan State Police Troopers in Wayland were working multiple crashes on US 131 Northbound near 146 Avenue Friday afternoon.
The highway there was closed for cleanup after a cement truck overturned.
No serious injuries were reported in that crash.
South of Kent County, Michigan State Police troopers are working a crash involving seven cars and two semi trucks in Portage.
Around 11 a.m., troopers were working a crash on northbound US 131 north of Dorr. No serious injuries were reported there, but troopers said you should avoid the area if you can.
For live traffic maps, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.