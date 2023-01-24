NB US-131 near 12 Mile closed after tanker truck overturns, spills 13,000 gallons of fuel

The driver sustained minor injuries, and cleanup is expected to take several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Northbound US-131 near 12 Mile Road in Algoma Township is closed after a tanker truck rolled and spilled fuel along the roadway.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. when the driver lost control on the icy road. The truck drove off the roadway and rolled, spilling 13,000 gallons of fuel.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Cleanup is expected to take several hours. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.