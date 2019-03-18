GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Short-term total closures will be affecting US-31 starting Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closures will last about 15 minutes each for bascule test openings of the Grand Haven drawbridge over the Grand River.

The bridge malfunctioned several times in the summer of 2018, causing traffic backups on US-31.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work is weather dependent.

