GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A water main break on 28th Street near Madison Avenue prompted city officials to close one westbound lane Monday afternoon.

Crews from the water department are working to fix the break at 415 28th St. SE.

The main is expected to be fixed late Monday afternoon, but the lane will remain closed until midday Tuesday.

The City of Grand Rapids Our Water Department is currently working to fix a water main break at 415 28th St. SE (near McDonalds). In order to ensure safety for our staff and vehicular traffic, we will be closing one...

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.