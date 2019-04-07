KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Drivers are being asked to avoid westbound I-96 at Fruit Ridge Avenue NW after a crash that may have serious injured at least one person.

Authorities have closed down the roadway while they investigate and clean up the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4.

Dispatchers tell us that 2 vehicles were involved and someone in one of them was ejected. At least one victim was transported to the hospital.

No word yet on how long the highway will be shut down, but we will bring you updates as we get them.

