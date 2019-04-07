KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Drivers were being asked to avoid westbound I-96 at Fruit Ridge Avenue NW after a crash that seriously injured one person Thursday.

Authorities closed down the roadway while they investigated and cleaned up the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police officers say a single vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Police say that the driver had stable vital signs and was being taken in to surgery the last they heard.

