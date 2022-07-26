Westbound I-96 closed near Whitneyville Ave due to crash

An Aeromed helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

WHITNEYVILLE, Mich. — Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a serious injury crash on WB I-96.

An Aeromed helicopter was dispatched to the scene to provide transport for victims to the hospital, the Michigan State Police confirmed.

Westbound lanes on I-96 are currently closed between Morse Lake and Whitneyville Roads as crews work to provide medical attention to victims and clean up the scene.

