GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Day trips to the beach, driving around town with the windows down -- there's no doubt there are more people on the roads once summer arrives. But that also means there's an increase chance that you or someone you know will be involved in a traffic accident.

Fortunately, about 80% of crashes in the summer result in property damage -- that causes headache for everyone involved. Especially when 2 out of 3 of the nation's body shops don't have the training to perform complete, safe, quality repairs for today’s advanced vehicles.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham seeks out the experts at Gezon Motors to find a way to not only locate a body shop in case of fender benders this summer, but certified body shops that can work on advanced cars.

One easy and convenient way is through BodyShopology.com -- which offers a free, online locator, with a simple zip code input, to help consumers find a trained and credentialed body shop close to their home.

While consumers may always look at considerations of cost, a shop’s training chops should be another important variable in identifying a shop that can perform a complete, safe and quality repair.

