NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One woman was killed after being hit by a car in Niles Township Sunday afternoon.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on North 5th Street near Pucker Street in Niles. The pedestrian, identified as Candace Rae Barna, 49, of Niles, was in the road trying to get an article of clothing that was lost while she was a passenger on a motorcycle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Helen Jo Carpenter, 75, of Niles, said she saw Barna go into the road but was unable to avoid the collision.

Barna was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

