MASON COUNTY, Mich. - One woman is dead after being hit by a car on US-10 in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just after 3 a.m. Saturday on US-10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.

Deputies found a 25-year-old woman from Walkerville, Michigan, was walking eastbound on US-10 when she was struck by a 2004 Kia vehicle also traveling eastbound. Deputies are unsure why the woman was walking in the road.

The Kia was in the right lane and driven by a 51-year-old man from Branch, Michigan. He was uninjured in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman from Branch, was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police say. Toxicology reports are pending on the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by MCSO.

