ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash in Zeeland that brought down power lines and damaged a fence and mailbox is under investigation by authorities.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 on 64th Avenue at Mesa View Drive in Zeeland Township.

Deputies say a 16-year-old Zeeland Township resident in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was going south on 64th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car.

The vehicle drifted off the right side of the road and the teen over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin out of control and leave the roadway. The car then struck a mailbox and a fence, before hitting a power pole -- causing the lines to fall into the road.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with head and arm injuries. The teen was in stable condition at the time. A 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

It took crews about an hour and a half to remove the power lines from the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

