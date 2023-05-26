AAA offering free program to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads

"Tow to Go" will be active throughout Memorial Day weekend and can be used as a safety net for people who have had too much to drink.

DEARBORN, Mich. — It's one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, while simultaneously being one of the biggest drinking weekends of the year. The combination of those two things can lead to deadly consequences on Memorial Day weekend, and AAA-The Auto Club Group is working to prevent tragedies.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the group will activate its "Tow to Go" program in ordered to keep impaired drivers off the road.

"How it works is that a call can come in to The Auto Club Group. We dispatch a tow truck to pick up the driver in their vehicle and drive them to a safe location within a 10 mile radius," said Adrienne Woodland who serves as a spokesperson for AAA.

The service is free and confidential for both members and non-members in Michigan. Once activated, it will be available until 6 a.m. on Tuesday May 30. All you have to do is call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

It's important to note that this option is to be used as a safety net, not "Plan A" for drivers. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

"By providing this program AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol drugs or other impairing medications. However, we want to remind folks to treat "Tow to Go" as a last resort, and instead plan ahead for a safe ride home," Woodland said.

Since it started, Tow to Go has kept 25,000 impaired drivers off the road.

