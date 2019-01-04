EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University is headed to Minneapolis as part of the Final Four, so Airbnb made a fair warning Monday morning.

Many of the Final Four hotel accommodations through the NCAA are sold out, so travelers will be looking for last minute booking options through Airbnb. Without the benefit of having time to prepare for the trip, Airbnb says safety has to be a priority for hosts and guests during the tournament.

Airbnb warns travelers this is the perfect time for 3rd party scams. During major events, scammers try to take advantage of people looking for bargain deals. Airbnb says travelers will be asked to book trips on third-party websites that are not a part of Airbnb and claim the rental is still managed by the company.

Travelers could also fall victim to websites that look like Airbnb, but in fact are fraud pages. If a deal seems to good to be true, chances are it is.

Spartan fans in the Twin Cities can keep themselves, their money and personal information protected by always communicating with Airbnb and paying on the official Airbnb website. Airbnb will never ask you to pay for anything outside of their website, through email or through a third-party booker.

