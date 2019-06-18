GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Good news for travelers out of Grand Rapids -- there are two more nonstop flights being added to the docket.

Starting in October, Allegiant Air will offer nonstop flights to New Orleans and Jacksonville. The flights will be offered twice a week and with fares as low as $59. More details can be found on airline's website.

Earlier this month, Allegiant announced nonstop flights to Nashville and Savannah Hilton-Head. With these latest additions, Allegiant now has eleven nonstop flights out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Earlier this year, the Ford Airport and the Right Place came together to open an Allegiant Air base in Grand Rapids. The airline was set to add at least 66 new jobs and invest $42.8 million into expanded services.

