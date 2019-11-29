ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says they are issuing travel waivers for several cities in the upper Midwest and Northeast ahead of a strong winter storm which is expected to impact travel across much of the nation in the coming days.

Travelers going to, leaving from or connecting through certain airports in parts of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Dakota on Saturday are advised that they will be able to change their flights without penalty.

Travelers affected will need to contact Delta to make their plans known and in order to make appropriate changes, if necessary, to their travel itinerary.

Click here for details regarding Delta's Upper Midwest advisory

In addition, travelers going to, leaving from or connecting through certain airports in parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as Toronto, Ontario on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 are advised that they will be able to change their flights without penalty.

Travelers affected by this particular weather system will also need to contact Delta to make their plans known and in order to make appropriate changes, if necessary, to their travel itinerary.

Click here for details regarding Delta's Northeastern travel advisory

You can contact Delta via telephone at 800-221-1212 or by using the Fly Delta mobile app. Delta SkyMiles members can call Delta Air Lines at 800-323-2323.

