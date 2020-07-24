Detroit Delta flight delayed after 2 passengers refused to wear masks

DETROIT — A Delta flight from Detroit to Atlanta was delayed on Thursday after two passengers refused to wear masks, WXYZ reports.
A Delta spokesperson told the Detroit ABC affiliate that Flight 1227 returned to the gate at Detroit Metro Airport because two people were "non-compliant with crew instructions."
The plane departed after a short delay.
Delta requires a mask or a face covering on all flights, to comply with CDC guidelines. The CDC recommends the use of a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.