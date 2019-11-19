GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

This will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005. Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared with last year, a 2.9% increase.

The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros.

By the numbers: 2019 Thanksgiving travel forecast

Automobiles: The vast majority of travelers in Michigan – almost 1.6 million – will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and 2.7% more than last year.

With 5.4% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 151,744 Michiganders expected to fly.

With 5.4% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 151,744 Michiganders expected to fly. Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel by other modes will reach 46,312, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018.

