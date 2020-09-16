Fall travel ideas that are Pure Michigan

Get out of the house and enjoy the beauty of Michigan this fall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While we're all feeling cooped up at home, a road trip in our beautiful state might be the perfect escape! Here are some ideas that are Pure Michigan.

Harbor Country in the southwest part of Michigan has a lot of farms including Dinges' Fall Harvest that has more than 20 varieties of pumpkins. They also have U-Pick grapes, crafts, hayrides and more!

In northwest Michigan, Pond Hill Farm has a winery, brewery, café, livestock barn, gnome home hunt and a market to explore.

But if you're wanting to stay close to home, here in West Michigan, we have the Abandoned Acres Farm that's just north of Grand Rapids. This farm has two spooky corn mazes to enjoy!

And while you're out enjoying Michigan, remember to follow the CDC's guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more beautiful places to visit in the Mitten State, click here.

To help plan your vacation, visit Pure Michigan's website.

