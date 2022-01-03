Flights canceled Monday at Grand Rapids airport

The cancellations follow a weekend full of wintery weather and COVID concerns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flights at Gerald R. Ford International Airport are still being canceled following a weekend of travel troubles across the globe.

According to the airport flight tracker, eight flights departing Grand Rapids have been canceled as of 9 a.m. Monday and four have been delayed. 10 flights to Grand Rapids have been canceled so far.

The cancellations follow a weekend full of wintery weather and COVID concerns.

According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,400 worldwide flights were grounded Sunday. That followed Saturday's mass cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide.

On Saturday, Michigan saw its first major snowfall of the year. On the East Side, the authority that runs Detroit International Airport said crews were working around the clock to remove snow and maintain the airfield.

But nowhere was worse than Chicago, where about a quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled Sunday.

