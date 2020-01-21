GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Gerald R. Ford Airport celebrated a record number of passengers in 2019 by surprising two passengers with a bag of goodies Tuesday.

The airport served more than 3.5 million passengers last year, which was an increase of 10% over 2018.

Both of the passengers were returning home to West Michigan and their goodie bags included gift cards, free parking and travel vouchers.

"It's just our way of giving back to the customers that support us. We only grow when more people are flying on the airplanes that are flying in and out of the airport," said Ford Airport CEO and President Tory Richardson.

Last year was the airport's seventh consecutive year of growth and they are not expecting to slow down any time soon. Earlier in January, they announced three more direct flights to Los Angeles, Boston and Austin.

Ford Airport also plans to open its $90 million expansion and reconstruction of concourse A this spring.

