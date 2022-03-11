Experts expecting busy travel season this spring break

Even though people are paying more at the pump, experts say that won't prevent them from escaping the cold and traveling somewhere nice and warm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expecting a busy spring break travel season, and according to AAA, tours and car rental bookings are way up this year compared to last year.

The airport expects spring break travel numbers this year will be similar or slightly higher than in 2021. Even though people are paying more at the pump, experts say that won't prevent them from escaping the cold and traveling somewhere nice and warm.

"We saw a lot of folks ready to travel for spring break destinations," said Adrienne Woodland with AAA-Michigan.

AAA-Michigan reports bookings for flights, tours and car rentals for March, April and May to Florida, Mexico and Hawaii are up 200% compared to last year. Even though gas prices are higher, spokesperson Woodland says historically, it doesn't deter people from taking their trips or vacations.

"They may look for other ways to save money such as not eating out as much, looking out for other free activities and shift things in a different way, but they would still take their trips," she said.

At Gerald R. Ford International Airport, a spokesperson said they're averaging about 82% of their pre-pandemic guest numbers. 2021 was their third highest year for passenger levels, with 600,000 more guests traveling through the airport than originally forecasted.

They expect to see more than 75,000 passengers depart throughout the two-week span local school districts are on spring break.

"Plan, plan and plan some more. Planning is definitely important and traveling in 2022 is possible in 2022, but you need to do your research, work with a trusted travel advisor and work with travel insurance. Make your reservations as early as possible because space is limited and prices are going."

