Gerald R. Ford International Airport preparing for busy holiday week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport expects 40,000 travelers over Christmas.

Over the last year and half we've gotten accustomed to shorter wait times at the airport because fewer people are traveling. But GRR expects up to 85% of its total travelers from pre-pandemic, so having a plan ahead of time can make a big difference.

"It's definitely going to be busy out here at the Ford airport," says Alex Peric, the airport's COO.

Which means getting through the airport may take longer than normal. To get through security faster, if you have gifts with you, leave that wrapping paper at home.

"We're asking passengers to not wrap your presents going through the checkpoint and not to bring food," says Peric.

Masks are required in the airport at all times. A negative COVID test or proof of vaccination is not, but that could change depending where you're going.

Peric suggests checking your airlines website.

"Specifically for COVID protocols at their destination location airport, especially for travelers going international," he says.

If you need a COVID test, you can do that right at the airport, like many do each day.

"At least 140," says Honesty Stevens, who administers the tests. "You don't need an appointment, you just drive through."

The COVID tests at the airport, however, are not free like at some locations. A rapid test will run you $275.

"We don't take insurance but you can try to get reimbursed through your own insurance company," says Stevens.

Stevens says the cost is largely for the ease of testing at such a last minute before traveling.

"That's what's so convenient, we're right here," says Stevens. "The longest test we have runs about 30 minutes, so it's really convenient."

The airport encourages you to download its app to keep up with current travel and wait times for TSA.

